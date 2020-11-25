Akbaruddin Owaisi remarks irks KTR

Ahead of the GHMC polls, there seems to be friction between the ruling TRS and its ally AIMIM.

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi made controversial remarks that the memorials of former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao statue and tomb of former chief minister and iconic matinee idol NT Rama Rao on Hussain Sagar need to be razed as they occupied several acres. He said the the land belonging to Hussainsagar has drastically shrunk from 4,700 acres to 700 acres.

AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi also criticised the TRS government stating that it had failed to hand over the double bedroom houses to the poor as they promised during the previous election. “The government is making the same promises for the poor which made during the last election in the state” he added.

IT and MAUD Minsiter K T Ramarao was quick to react. He condemned the remarks made by Akbaruddin Owaisi stating that both PV and NTR are legendary sons of the soil. “P V Narasimha Rao was the former prime minister and NTR was the CM. The remarks made by Akbaruddin Owaisi are in bad taste and highly condemnable. The contribution of PV and NTR are undoubtedly unparalleled. They have relentlessly worked for the cause of Telugu community and made honest efforts to uphold the dignity and pride of Telugu people. It is most unfortunate that Akbaruddin Owaisi made such comments. We condemn the remarks in the strongest terms. Such comments are unacceptable, KTR said.

AIMIM party is contesting in 51 divisions out of 150 in the ensuing GHMC election unlike for 60 seats in 2016.