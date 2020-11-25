Shruti Haasan all excited about Vakeel Saab

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan is making his comeback with Vakeel Saab, a court drama that is directed by Sriram Venu. The film is in the last leg of shoot and the last schedule of Vakeel Saab will take place in December. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and the actress is all excited to join the sets of the film. The actress confirmed that she would shoot for the film very soon and she is currently preparing herself for the role.

After Gabbar Singh and Kaatamarayudu, Shruti Haasan is working with Pawan Kalyan for the third time in Vakeel Saab. Some important portions on Pawan Kalyan and Shruti Haasan will be canned in the last schedule. Anjali, Nivetha Thomas and Ananya will be seen in other crucial roles. Bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor, Vakeel Saab is in Sankranthi 2021 release race.