Justice Ramana names the next CJI, sends name to Govt

Chief Justice of India, Justice N V Ramana had recommended the name of his successor to the Central government. He had recommended the name of Justice U U Lalith as the next chief justice. The name was sent to the Central government which is expected to forward the same to the President for her clearance.

Justice Ramana is scheduled for retirement on August 26, 2022. The Central government had asked Justice Ramana to recommend his successor. As the set precedent, Justice Ramana had recommended the name of the senior most judge of the supreme court to be the next chief justice.

Justice Lalith would take over as the chief justice of the supreme court on August 27. Justice Uday Umesh Lalith was appointed as judge of the supreme court directly from the Bar. Before appointment as judge of supreme court, he was practicing as an advocate in the Apex court.

Justice Lalith would be in office as the chief justice till November 8, 2022. As the formal representation was sent naming Justice Lalith as the next chief justice, the government would forward the same to the President for her consent.