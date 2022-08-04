Bimbisara & Sita Ramam Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Bimbisara and Sita Ramam pre release business

Bimbisara and Sita Ramam are gearing up for a grand release worldwide on the 5th of this month ie, tomorrow. Bimbisara is bought on NRA basis by various distributors and Sita Ramam is an own release. Bimbisara is the highest budget film for Kalyan Ram and rights are valued at 15 Cr. Sita Ramam looks the same for Dulquer and rights are valued at 14 Cr. Bimbisara has better advances among these two and might open well tomorrow.

Bimbisara (NRA)

Area Pre release business Nizam 4Cr Ceeded 2.50Cr Andhra 6.50Cr ROI 1Cr OS 1Cr Worldwide 15Cr

Sita Ramam (Valued)

Area Pre release Business Nizam 4Cr Ceeded 2Cr Andhra 6Cr ROI 1Cr OS 1Cr Worldwide 14Cr