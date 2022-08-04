Bimbisara & Sita Ramam Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Bimbisara and Sita Ramam pre release business

Bimbisara and Sita Ramam are gearing up for a grand release worldwide on the 5th of this month ie, tomorrow. Bimbisara is bought on NRA basis by various distributors and Sita Ramam is an own release. Bimbisara is the highest budget film for Kalyan Ram and rights are valued at 15 Cr. Sita Ramam looks the same for Dulquer and rights are valued at 14 Cr. Bimbisara has better advances among these two and might open well tomorrow.

Bimbisara (NRA)

AreaPre release business
Nizam4Cr
Ceeded2.50Cr
Andhra6.50Cr
ROI1Cr
OS1Cr
Worldwide 15Cr

Sita Ramam (Valued)

AreaPre release Business
Nizam4Cr
Ceeded2Cr
Andhra6Cr
ROI1Cr
OS1Cr
Worldwide 14Cr

