Kajal and Kitchlu spotted under the sea

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married last month and they flew to the Maldives for their first holiday post-wedding. Kajal and Gautam posted a bunch of pictures from their vacation which broke the internet last week. Kajal and Gautam are now giving real holiday goals for her fans and Indian celebrities. The actress posted some exclusive pictures from her vacation under the sea. Shot from the bedroom under the water, the duo is spotted enjoying the experience of the sea and the fishes. Kajal slipped into a sizzling blue skirt and Gautam looked decent in casuals. Kajal posted a series of pictures that are now trending all over. The duo is expected to return back to the country after the Diwali weekend.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHemv1vnPtP/

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHemn4tnCr-/