Reddys not sharing power with others: YCP SC MLA audio

YCP SC woman MLA Vundavalli Sridevi is caught in the eye of a huge controversy now. His former followers have released an audio clip of her voice in which she passed highly controversial comments against the Reddys in the YCP. The audio went viral on social media within minutes of posting it.

The MLA has been at war with his former followers Suresh and Sandeep for a few weeks now. She has filed a police case against them that they were trying to eliminate her. She is also alleging that some leaders within the party are giving support to the two activists who are already dismissed from the party.

Now, the sensational audio came out in which Sridevi’s voice was heard as saying that the Reddys are not sharing power with the weaker sections and backward classes within the party. The Reddy lobby only wants the support of weaker sections leaders only at the time of elections.

Sridevi has especially talked about how YCP Guntur leader Appi Reddy was trying to diminish her political chances within the party. The latest audio came as a big embarrassment at a time when the YCP was already facing Opposition attack on atrocities against Dalits, BCs, STs and Minorities.