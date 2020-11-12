Record budget allocated for Radhe Shyam climax portions

Young Rebelstar Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam, a periodic romantic saga that is set in Europe. The film is made on a massive budget and the entire shooting portions are planned to be completed by the end of this year. Going with the latest update, the makers are said to have allocated a budget of Rs 30 crores to can the climax episodes of Radhe Shyam. A special set will be erected for the shoot and top Hollywood action choreographer Nick Powel will be supervising the climax action stunt.

Prabhas and the team of Radhe Shyam returned back from Italy and the next schedule commences in Hyderabad post Diwali. Pooja Hegde plays the leading lady and Radha Krishna Kumar is directing Radhe Shyam. The film produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies will hit the screens in summer 2021.