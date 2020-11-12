Naidu demands CBI probe into joint suicide of Abdul Salaam’s family

TDP national president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday squarely blamed the YSRCP government’s continued harassment for the deaths of a family of four in Nandyal in Kurnool district and demanded that the investigation into the Salaam family suicide be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to bring the facts of the case.

The TDP leader demanded that a special court be set up to deal with the suicide case. He also demanded that the police personnel responsible for the joint family suicide should be dismissed from service. He called upon the TDP leaders and party workers to hold protest rallies and candle demonstrations all over the state for the next three days all over the state.

Naidu accused the Andhra Pradesh police of foisting a false case of robbery against Abdul Salaam based on a false complaint. “The continuous persecution and harassment in the name of a false robbery case led to the suicide of Abdul Salaam, his wife and two children. Suicide was the last resort for Salaam and his family as they could not bear the harassment and police torture. The suicide of Abdul Salaam and his family members is a reflection of the peak to which the YSRCP atrocities have reached in the state,” Naidu said.

Naidu said that the YSRCP government’s persecution of the Muslims in the state was evident from the suicide of Abdul Salaam and his family, Abdul Sattar family in Bommuru, and the molestation of a minor Muslim girl in Rajahmundry.

Naidu also recalled how a 10-year-old Muslim minority girl faced a molestation attempt at Bommuru.

“When the family members of the hapless 10-year-old girl tried to lodge a police complaint, they were threatened to withdraw the case. The police did not stop there. The police went a step further by slapping SC and ST atrocities case against the family members of the 10-year-old Muslim girl. Obscene videos of her mother were taken to harass the family,” he said.

Further, Naidu went on to list the police excesses and growing crime in the state under the YSRCP regime. In the last more than one year rule of Jagan, Andhra Pradesh has witnessed a growing incidents of joint family suicides, gang rapes, murders, tonsures and suicide and molestation attempts.

He said a volunteer ended his life unable to bear the harassment of YSRCP MLA in East Godavari. A Dalit youth in Punganur was forced to commit suicide after he uploaded a video on social media about the ill-effects of the cheap liquor brands that were being sold in the government liquor shops, he said. Naidu also recalled how an Anganwadi worker was subjected to humiliation in Kadapa and the heinous gangrape of a 17-year-old minor girl in Rajahmundry.