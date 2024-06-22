Kalki 2898 AD: A Crucial film for Prabhas

Kalki 2898 AD got all the needed buzz and the pre-release sales of the film are exceptional. Prabhas hasn’t scored big success after the Baahubali franchise. He is the new pan-Indian star of the country and his flop films too did well in most of the territories. The actor too is waiting to make his comeback and Kalki 2898 AD is the one, says his fans. The second trailer of the film is a visual feast and it looks promising. Kalki 2898 AD is a crucial film for Prabhas at this point of time in his career. Nag Ashwin and his team spent over five years on the film and Kalki 2898 AD has all the needed ingredients of a blockbuster film.

Made on a massive budget, Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi drama with a mythological touch. Prabhas, Amitab Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are the lead actors in the film produced by C Ashwini Dutt. Santosh Narayanan scored the music and background score for the film and Kalki 2898 AD releases on June 27th across the globe.