x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Mega Family Diwali Celebrations
Cucumber Health Benefits
Cucumber Health Benefits
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Hansika Motwani Diwali Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Nushrratt Bharuccha
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Custard Apple Health Benefits
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash
View all stories
Custom Mobile Image
Home > Movie News

Kalki 2898 AD Big Update Loading

Published on April 20, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Kalki 2898 AD Big Update Loading

There are a lot of ongoing speculations about Kalki 2898 AD. The film’s release date is pushed and the makers are yet to announce the new date officially. Wide speculations say that the team is waiting for an update from the digital partner to close the deal and announce the release date. But Netflix bagged the digital rights long ago and the makers are yet to finalize the release date. A special video with the updates of Kalki 2898 AD will be out tomorrow. A special event is planned to release the video and the release date too is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Nag Ashwin and his team is occupied with the post-production work of the film. The delay in the VFX work too is a reason for the delay in the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are the lead actors in Kalki 2898 AD produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film will have a pan-Indian release and it is high on expectations.

Next TDP complains to poll panel against State police Previous Harish Shankar slams Chota K Naidu
else

TRENDING

image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game
image
Sree Leela joins Pushpa 2: The Rule

Latest

image
BJP Leader N.Ramchander Rao Exclusive Interview
image
Sequel for KA on Cards
image
Matka Trailer Launch Event
image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
Matka Trailer: Varun Tej’s Vintage Game

Most Read

image
Real public issues taking back stage in Telangana
image
One for posterity
image
₹ 7 Crore Worth of Drugs Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary At Matka Trailer Launch Event Alia Bhatt Diwali Celebrations With Raha Shalini Pandey Gorgeous Look Rakul Preet Singh And Sidharth Malhotra Diwali Bash Rashmika Mandanna Diwali Celebrations Aditi And Siddharth Happy Moments With Close Ones Janhvi and Kushi Kapoor Diwali Celebrations Mega Family Diwali Celebrations Cucumber Health Benefits Aditi Shankar Diwali Celebrations Shriya Saran Diva Look For Diwali Hansika Motwani Diwali Look Srinidhi Shetty Festive Look Rukmini Vasanth Red and Purple Love Nushrratt Bharuccha Custard Apple Health Benefits Raashii Khanna ABP’s Southern Rising Summit Vaishnavi Chaitanya Diwali Celebrations Kushi Kapoor Beach Vibes Dhvani Bhanushali Diwali Bash