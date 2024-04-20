Kalki 2898 AD Big Update Loading

There are a lot of ongoing speculations about Kalki 2898 AD. The film’s release date is pushed and the makers are yet to announce the new date officially. Wide speculations say that the team is waiting for an update from the digital partner to close the deal and announce the release date. But Netflix bagged the digital rights long ago and the makers are yet to finalize the release date. A special video with the updates of Kalki 2898 AD will be out tomorrow. A special event is planned to release the video and the release date too is expected to be announced tomorrow.

Nag Ashwin and his team is occupied with the post-production work of the film. The delay in the VFX work too is a reason for the delay in the release of Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani are the lead actors in Kalki 2898 AD produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. The film will have a pan-Indian release and it is high on expectations.