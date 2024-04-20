x
Harish Shankar slams Chota K Naidu

Harish Shankar slams Chota K Naidu

Senior cinematographer Chota K Naidu during a recent interview took a dig against Tollywood writer and director Harish Shankar. He said that Harish Shankar involved in his work during the shoot of Ramayya Vastavayya. Chota said that he tried his best to convince the director and he finally ended up working for his inputs. This did not go well with Harish Shankar and he penned a strong post against Chota K Naidu.

“For my dear Chota K Naidu, It has been a decade since Ramayya Vastavayya was released. You have given ten interviews in this span and I gave over hundred interviews. I never discussed about you in any of my interviews. But you have insulted me in your interviews. There was a situation and discussion about your replacement. But I completed my film with you. Though Ramayya Vastavayya did not live up to the expectations, I never blamed you or your work. I was hurt with your words and I am writing this letter after my friends questioned my self respect. I request you to leave this matter here. Else, I am ready for an open debate on any platform” told Harish Shankar’s post.

