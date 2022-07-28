Kalyan Ram Underwent Remarkable Transformation for Bimbisara Role

Advertisement

The upcoming socio-fantasy drama Bimbisara, written and directed by Mallidi Vashisht is about to hit the screens on August 5th. So far, the film has rushed into the minds and hearts of the viewers with all its fascinating promotional content. Up close with NKR show in which Kalyan Ram sharing the effort and hardwork went into making Bimbisara is impressing the audience.

For the fierce Bimbisara role Kalyan Ram went into massive transformation. He undergone a remarkable transformation for this role. He dropped from 88 kg to 75 kg as a result of the excitement generated by the Bimbisara story. His effort and meticulous preparation is clearly evident.

As producer and actor, Kalyan Ram does not compromise on any aspect of the film, and his faith in the project is raising anticipation for the socio-fantasy entertainer Bimbisara.

Sets, makeup, and every other detail were carefully considered, and the team executed a masterful plan to finish the shoot on such a grand scale. On August 5, Kalyan Ram is confident that this movie will be a visual treat.

Bimbisara is produced by Kalyan Ram himself under the banner of NTR Arts. Esteemed music director MM Keeravani has given the background score for the film, whereas Chirantan Bhatt is the composer for the songs. Catherine Tresa is the main female lead, while Samyuktha Menon and Warina Hussain are the parts of the movie.