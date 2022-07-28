Buchi Babu clarifies about his Next

A recent picture of Sukumar and his protege Buchi Babu involved in a deep discussion about a script went viral. Several media houses reported that Buchi Babu is participating in the script discussion of Sukumar’s next film Pushpa: The Rule which has Allu Arjun in the lead role. Keeping an end to the speculations, Buchi Babu cleared the air. He said that Sukumar is present to help him with the script of his next film. Buchi Babu also revealed he would learn from his guru Sukumar and he can never teach his guru.

Buchi Babu penned a sports drama and impressed NTR with the script. The top actor has a couple of other commitments because of which the project got delayed. NTR promised Buchi Babu that he would do the film after his current projects. Buchi Babu meanwhile is working on another script for now. Mythri Movie Makers will produce his next and more details will be announced soon.

ఈ photo నేను తరువాత చేయబోయే నాసినిమాకథ Discussion సందర్భంలోది మాగురువుగారు@aryasukku సుకుమార్ Sir నా కోసం నా సినిమా కథ కోసం Help చేయడానికి వచ్చారు. సుకుమార్ Sir సినిమా కథలో కూర్చుని Discussion చేసేంత స్థాయి నాకు లేదు రాదు.ఆయన నుంచి నేర్చుకోవడం తీసుకోవడమే తప్ప , ఆయనకి ఇచ్చేంత లేదు pic.twitter.com/KN7qmbLg6X — BuchiBabuSana (@BuchiBabuSana) July 28, 2022