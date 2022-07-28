Tentative Release date of Project K

Prabhas and Nag Ashwin are working on the biggest ever film that is tentatively titled Project K. The film’s producer C Ashwini Dutt interacted with the media before the film’s release. The entire shoot of Project K is expected to be completed by January and the post-production work of the film will take 8 complete months. Ashwini Dutt revealed that the film will hit the screens on October 18th, 2023. If the film misses the date, Project K will have a January 2024 release.

Ashwini Dutt also said that Prabhas flew abroad for a surgery and he would return back soon. The next schedule of Project K will resume soon. Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone will be seen in other important roles in Project K. The film will also do well in the international markets for sure predicted Ashwini Dutt. Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of Project K. The production house is releasing Sita Ramam featuring Dulquer Salman and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles.