‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’: Wedding Anthem is so enjoyable!

Wedding songs have always been a regular feature in our family films. ‘Kalyanam Kamaneeyam’ takes the song genre to the next level by coming out with an anthem. Released today by Prabhas via social media, the song has a guest appearance by Sharwanand, who cautions against marriage. In contrast, Santosh Shoban breaks into the pro-marriage song with abandon.

The song is more than its beautiful art, traditional clothing and festive mood. It builds an aura around the concept of companionship and why marriage is the loveliest thing despite its flaws.

Sri Charan Pakala’s composition and singing are done full justice by Krishna Kanth’s meaningful lyrics. Suresh Sarangam’s cinematography for this promo song is good.

Starring Priya Bhavani Shankar as the heroine, this January 14th release is going to feature Kedar Shankar and Saptagiri in important supporting roles. Debutant Anil Kumar Aalla directed the movie. It is produced by UV Creations’ UV Concepts.