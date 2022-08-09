Kalyanram about the theme of Bimbisara 2

Nandamuri Kalyanram is back with a bang and he is all delighted after the release of Bimbisara, a socio-fantasy actioner. The film is reporting terrific numbers and the makers and the distributors recovered their investments in the first weekend. Kalyanram even before the release of Bimbisara announced the sequel. Debutant Vassishta is ready with the bound script of Bimbisara 2. During a recent interview, Kalyanram revealed about Bimbisara 2.

“The sequel will tell the backstory of the ruthless King Bimbisara and his journey over the years. Bimbisara 2 will also narrate about his conflict with his brother and how he attempted to kill him” told Kalyanram during an interview. Sensational director VV Vinayak interviewed Kalyanram and Vassishta and the interview is now available. The shoot of Bimbisara 2 will commence later this year and it will be made on a big-budget. NTR Arts are the producers.