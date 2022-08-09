Sonam Kapoor’s sensational comments on her Brothers

Bollywood beauty Sonam Kapoor and her brother Arjun Kapoor are the guests for the latest episode of Koffee with Karan. The episode will be aired on Thursday and the promo is out. The cousins made enough revelations about each other on the show and Karan Johar was happy to enjoy the gossips. Sonam Kapoor who made several controversial statements in the past created a sensation again. When asked, Sonam Kapoor replied that her brothers have slept with all her friends and there was no one left.

Arjun Kapoor was left in deep shock and he questioned saying “What kind of a sister are you? What are you saying about us? I am called on the show to be trolled by Sonam”. Arjun Kapoor made fun of Sonam Kapoor saying that she never waits for others to give her a compliment and she continues to praise herself. “Hom is Malaika’s number saved on your phone” questioned Karan and Arjun was quick to reply saying “I really like her name Malaika”. Sonam Kapoor called Ranbir Kapoor her best cousin and he is busy promoting his upcoming release Brahmastra everywhere.