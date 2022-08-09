Wanted heroines for Telugu Cinema

There is a huge scarcity for actresses in Telugu cinema from some time. The veteran actors are struggling to find heroines and some of the projects got delayed. At the same time, there is a huge need for actresses for young actors of Telugu cinema. Actresses like Pooja Hegde, Rashmika Mandanna, Krithi Shetty and Sree Leela are in huge demand. Pooja Hegde and Rashmika have been demanding close to Rs 4 crores and they have their dairies full for the year. Sree Leela signed more than half a dozen films and Krithi Shetty is occupied with many projects. They are taking home Rs 1 crore per film.

Keeping these four beauties aside, there is no heroine available to match their grace beside the young actors. A beautiful performer is also needed for a Telugu film as the audience are not ready to watch new faces unless they are quite impressive. There are several new beauties from North trying their luck but the actors are not in a mood to take a risk and work with them. Tollywood producers are struggling to find heroines as the star actresses have their dairies full. Even the upcoming beauties are demanding huge remunerations in Telugu cinema. For now, there is a huge scarcity for actresses in Telugu cinema.