TDP MP complains to Speaker against Madhav

TDP MP, Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, had complained to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla against YSR Congress MP, Gorantla Madhav, who was caught having nude video call with a woman. The MP said that the state government was not taking action against the MP, who, by his act, had lowered the image of the state and the Parliament too.

He discounted the justification made by government advisor and YSR Congress general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, who said that they would take action only if the video call is proved genuine. He also said that Sajjala, without taking action against the MP, was asking the TDP about the fake video in note for vote case.

The MP said that the YSR Congress was trying to save its MP by raising the note for vote issue. He also said that the YSR Congress leadership is worried about taking action against Madhav as it would force the party to take similar action against half of the party leaders. “At least half of the YSR Congress leaders do what Madhav had done in the video call,” the TDP MP said.

Ram Mohan Naidu said that it was a shame on the part of the MP to shift the blame on the TDP. He wondered why any TDP leader recorded that nude video call of the MP. He also alleged that the MP and the YSR Congress Party were trying to politicise the issue and save their skin.

The TDP MP said that the women have no respect in Andhra Pradesh with the YSR Congress leaders acting like Gorantla Madhav. “It was unbecoming of an MP. He brought shame on us and the Parliament too,” Ram Mohan Naidu said.

The TDP MP wanted the Lok Sabha speaker to take action against the MP for his nude video call to a woman. He also wanted the speaker to take stringent action against the MP to ensure that no MP would do such a heinous act in future.