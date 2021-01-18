Kalyanram to thrill in a triple role

Nandamuri Kalyanram is not in a hurry and the actor is yet to announce his next. He is in talks with several directors for their upcoming projects. The latest news we hear says that Kalyanram will be seen in a triple role in his next film. Debutant Rajendra narrated the script to Kalyanram and the actor was extremely impressed after which he gave his nod. He loved the different shades in the three different roles.

Top production house Mythri Movie Makers are on board to produce this interesting project. There are talks that the regular shoot of this project starts from February and will be completed before the second half of this year. The actors and technicians are finalized currently. Kalyanram also gave his nod for Venu Mallidi’s Thuglak and an official confirmation is awaited. Kalyanram will co-produce the prestigious NTR-Trivikram film that rolls in March.