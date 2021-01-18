Will ‘Christian branding’ help Jagan in coming polls?

Suddenly, religious feelings and sentiments started dominating AP political scene. Discussions at tea stalls, in homes and offices are not complete without a mention of temple attacks and religious links of different parties. This is particularly so after the Ramatheertham incident.

The YCP social media has started campaigning to project Chandrababu Naidu as an enemy of the pastors and the Christians as a whole. It has circulated videos almost to brand the TDP as a Hindutva party. This has triggered speculation whether CM Jagan Reddy is committing a strategic mistake or taking a calculated risk by attributing religious motives to Chandrababu. Analysts say that the YCP has everything to lose by doing religious polarisation at this juncture rather than the TDP.

Even in 2019, the YCP was branded as a Christian party. The voters had seen how the Jagan Reddy family openly campaigned with the Bible by their side. The pastors had then given all out support. At that time, even most sections of the majority Hindus supported Jagan Reddy. It was because they were divided along caste and regional lines.

Moreover, the Reddy caste wholeheartedly supported Jagan in 2019. Things are taking a different turn now. Even some sections among the Reddys are not so happy with the Jagan style of administration. The same is the case with the majority Hindus who are greatly agitated about the temple attacks. In the coming elections, the YCP would undoubtedly have to retain support from some Hindu sections to continue its hold.