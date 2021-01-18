Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata latest updates

Superstar Mahesh Babu is all set to return back to work after more than a year. His next film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be directed by Parasuram and has Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady. The shoot of the film is initially planned to commence from the first week of January in USA but things changed completely in the country after the second wave of coronavirus has hit USA. The shoot of the film will commence from January 25th in Dubai and Mahesh Babu will join the sets in this schedule.

The makers scouted similar locations and finalized Dubai to complete the major portions of the shoot. The Dubai schedule will last for a month after which the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata will commence in Hyderabad. The makers will make an announcement about the other lead actors very soon. Thaman is on board as the music director and Sarkaru Vaari Paata is aimed for Dasara 2021 release. Mythri Movie Makers, GMB Entertainment and 14 Reels Plus are the producers of this mass entertainer.