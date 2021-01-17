Rath Yatra – new mantra of TDP and BJP to beat YCP

The TDP has already announced its massive Rath Yatra plans in nook and corner of the Tirupati parliamentary segment. Now, the BJP has decided to hold a Rath Yatra from Kapilatheertham in Tirupati to Ramatheertham in Vizianagaram district.

Interestingly, the BJP leaders said that this is going to be a joint Rath Yatra with the Jana Sena party. It will start from February 4. The objective of it is to protest and create awareness among the people on the rising attacks on the Hindu temples and idols.

As expected, the BJP is drawing plans to to take advantage of the political situation. But the TDP supremo is making advance strategies to steal the thunder from the BJP.

Already, Chandrababu Naidu has taken the lead on the issue of the Ramatheertham idol desecration. This has put a severe strain on the BJP AP leaders.

Now, the BJP AP leaders are under greater burden and pressure to make the temples agitation and Rath Yatra a success.

Doubtless to say, the BJP’s pro-YCP stance under Somu Veerraju has hurt the saffron party very badly as far as its future political prospects are concerned.