Kalyanram’s Devil lands into a Controversy?

Kalyanram’s next film is Devil and the film was directed by Naveen Medaram. But his name was removed from the recent poster and the producer Abhishek Nama added the direction card on the first song poster. Naveen has been sent out due to creative differences and there are a lot of speculations about it. Naveen has reached the Directors Union about the removal of his name and the discussions are on. His version says that he worked on the script for more than two years.

A major portion of the film was directed by Naveen and Abhishek took over the charge during the final days of shoot. Kalyanram is well aware about the issue but he kept calm. After the release of the teaser of Devil, Naveen Medaram received an advance of Rs 1 crore from a top production house. Now Naveen Medaram and Abhishek Nama are heading for a battle over the direction credits of Devil. We have to wait to see if the issue gets sorted soon.