TDP launches website with all facts on Skill Development project

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday launched a website apskilldevelopmenttruth.com, to tell the people about the actual facts on the Skill Development Corporation project which is now a hot topic in the Telugu States.

Launching the website, president of the State unit of the TDP, Kinjerapu Atchen Naidu, told media persons that if one goes into the website, the details on what Chandrababu Naidu did as the chief minister of the State for the future of the youth will be available. One can easily understand as to how Chandrababu perfectly designed the project to take the youth to greater heights, he said adding that the details on the State Government’s mispropaganda also is available in detail on the website, he added.

Stating that the TDP is bringing all the facts before the people daily that there is no corruption at all in this project, Atchen Naidu felt the need for the whole world to know that a national-level leader, Chandrababu Nadu, never resorted to commit any kind of mistakes. All the details, with proper evidence, are available on the website and the party wants to bring all such facts before people.

Details on beginning the need to go for setting up the Skill Development project to how it was implemented and how many persons got benefitted with this are available, he explained. Observing that before AP implemented the Skill Development project, several States have for this, he narrated that in Gujarat the project came into existence in 2014, in Jharkhand in 2016, in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka in 2017. The details on how these States have implemented the project are also available on the public domain, he said, adding that the Jagan Reddy Government too praised the implementation of this project.

While the project was implemented during the TDP regime, the award given for the State was received by this YSRP Government, Atchen Naidu stated. Even advertisements were given in the print media and in other forums with the photo of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, taking the whole credit for the success of the project, he observed. “Still, we never responded on the publicity as we are happy that the youth has a better future with this project,” he remarked.

While 2,17,500 youth got trained through six clusters as part of the project of whom nearly 70,000 got employment while the details of others are not available yet, he explained. Atchen Naidu gave the cluster-wise details on how many persons got training and how many of them got jobs.

Maintaining that the entire Telugu society is strongly condemning the illegal arrest of Chandrababu Naidu and sending him on remand by making mispropaganda, Atchen Naidu said that the details available on the website clear all the baseless allegations made against Chandrababu. Since the downfall of this Government has begun it has committed such a great blunder, the TDP State unit president felt.

The TDP politburo member and Leader of Opposition in State Legislature, Yanala Ramakrishnudu, other senior leaders like Chintakayala Ayyananpatrudu, Kommareddy Pattabhiram, Dhulipala Narendra, Bida Ravichandra and others were present on the occasion.