Home > Movie News

Kalyanram’s special focus on Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi

Published on April 15, 2025 by swathy

Kalyanram’s special focus on Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi

Nandamuri Kalyanram’s last big hit was Bimbisara and the actor delivered two debacles in the recent times. The actor has ample experience as a producer and he also has good experience in each and every craft. Kalyanram’s upcoming film Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi is releasing this week and he is promoting the film all over. The trailer brought the needed buzz for the film and Lady Superstar Vijayashanthi will be seen in an important role.

As per the update, Kalyanram kept a special focus on the post-production work of Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi. Kalyanram also dominated the director in the sets. Pradeep Chilukuri is the director of the film and he earlier directed Raja Cheyyi Veste, a flop film that had Nara Rohit and Tarakarathna in the lead roles. Kalyanram loved the script and he gave his nod for Pradeep Chilukuri. Kalyanram is involved in all the crafts right from the pre-production to the post-production. He is also involved in the business deals of Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi. A lot of money is at stake in the film. Ashoka Creations are the producers of the mass entertainer.

Next Ilayaraja issues notices to Mythri Movie Makers Previous New Twist In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
