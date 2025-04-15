x
Tamannaah Bhatia In Odela2 Press Meet
Ketika Sharma Sizzling Photography
Rhea Chakraborty Stuns In Teach For Change
Payal Rajput Walk For Teach For Change
Saiee Manjrekar In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
NTR In Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi Pre Release Event
Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Success Meet
Test Cast Has Passed The Glam Test
Preity Zinta FlashBack Friday
Bellamkonda Sreenivas Style Statement
Neha Shetty Looking Like A Swan
Raashii Khanna Cool Look
Keerthi Pandiyan Golden Hour Photoshoot
Kalyani Priyadarshan Glamours Look In Yellow
Mrunal Thakur In Maddock Films Celebrations
Deepika Pilli In Akkada Ammayi Ikkada Abbayi Press Meet
Malaika Arora’s fav things
Akanksha Sharma Stuns In Black
Vaishnavi Chaitanya In Jack Press Meet
Tamannaah Bhatia – Odela2 movie promotions
Home > Movie News

New Twist In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Published on April 15, 2025 by nymisha

Kalyanram’s special focus on Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi
New Twist In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case
Pradeep Ranganathan wraps up Love Insurance Kompany
Record budget for Vishwambara Song
Vijay Sethupathi about working with Puri Jagannadh

New Twist In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Bollywood top actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his Mumbai residence early this year and the case is under investigation. Shariful Islam was nabbed in this case and the investigation is going on. In a shocking development, the chargesheet in the case revealed that the fingerprint samples that were collected from the residence of Saif Ali Khan did not match that of Shariful Islam.

A total number of 20 samples have been collected by the CID’s Fingerprint Bureau and 19 out of 20 did not match with that of Shariful Islam. The samples are collected from the bathroom door, sliding door in the bedroom and the cupboard door in the residence of Saif Ali Khan. The fingerprints that were recovered from the eighth floor of the building matched that of Shariful. A chargesheet with 1000 pages was filed by the Mumbai police last week in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed on January 16th at 2 AM and he was rushed to a hospital in the midnight. Saif Ali Khan soon recovered and was discharged.

