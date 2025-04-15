New Twist In Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case

Bollywood top actor Saif Ali Khan was stabbed in his Mumbai residence early this year and the case is under investigation. Shariful Islam was nabbed in this case and the investigation is going on. In a shocking development, the chargesheet in the case revealed that the fingerprint samples that were collected from the residence of Saif Ali Khan did not match that of Shariful Islam.

A total number of 20 samples have been collected by the CID’s Fingerprint Bureau and 19 out of 20 did not match with that of Shariful Islam. The samples are collected from the bathroom door, sliding door in the bedroom and the cupboard door in the residence of Saif Ali Khan. The fingerprints that were recovered from the eighth floor of the building matched that of Shariful. A chargesheet with 1000 pages was filed by the Mumbai police last week in the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed on January 16th at 2 AM and he was rushed to a hospital in the midnight. Saif Ali Khan soon recovered and was discharged.