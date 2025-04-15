Pradeep Ranganathan wraps up Love Insurance Kompany

Tamil actor Pradeep Ranganathan has delivered two super hits in a row with Love Today and Dragon. Both these films ended up as money spinners in Telugu and they made good money in AP and Telangana. Seven Screen Studio is producing the upcoming film of Pradeep Ranganathan and it is titled Love Insurance Kompany. The filming started long ago and the entire shooting part of Love Insurance Kompany is now wrapped up.

Vignesh Shivan is the director of this romantic entertainer. The team released a video to announce the update about the shoot being wrapped up and they celebrated the occasion. Krithi Shetty is the heroine in Love Insurance Kompany and SJ Suryah, Seeman, Mysskin, Anandraj, Malavika, Sunil Reddy and Yogi Babu will be seen in other important roles. Anirudh is on board as the music composer and Love Insurance Company releases this year. After this, Pradeep Ranganathan will work with Tollywood’s top production house Mythri Movie Makers.