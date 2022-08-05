Kamal Haasan all set for Indian 2

Kamal Haasan is riding high with the super success of Vikram. His long-delayed project Indian 2 is back on the track. Shankar is busy planning the schedules of the film and the shoot resumes in the first week of September. Shankar allocated ten days per month for the film’s shoot as he is also busy with the shoot of Ram Charan’s project. Kajal Aggarwal who gave birth to a baby boy recently has walked out of all the projects. But the actress revealed that she will join the sets of Indian 2 in September. All the other actors are informed and the schedules are planned accordingly.

Close to 100 days of shoot is pending for Indian 2. Shankar and his team is keen to release the film in summer next year. Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh will be seen in other important roles in Indian 2 and Lyca Productions are the producers. With Shankar resuming the shoot of Indian 2, Ram Charan’s film is delayed and it will miss the summer release. Ram Charan is also keen to kick-start the shoot of his next film very soon.