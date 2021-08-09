Kamal Nath to become AICC working president?

Is the Congress Party planning to have a non-dynasty politician as the working president of the party at the national level? Is it planning to have an ex-CM from north India as the working president? Highly placed sources say that a chief minister considered very close to the Nehru-Gandhi family would be made the working president of the AICC to aid and assist Rahul Gandhi.

This move, party sources say, is aimed at preparing for the 2024 elections. The party is planning to have a blue-blooded full-time politician with strong roots in North Indian politics. If sources are to be believed, three names are doing the rounds. Two-time CM of Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda, former JK chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath are being considered for the post. Even the name of Digvijay Singh is also under active consideration.

However, all these former CMs are quite old and some of them are past their prime. Leaders like Digvijay Singh are out of power for over a decade. Sources say that the high command is looking at Kamal Nath to lead the party as its working president. Kamal Nath was MP CM before he was dethroned by the rebellion by Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Kamal Nath is considered to be among the closest to Sonia Gandhi these days. He is fast emerging as Sonia’s key advisor especially after the demise of Ahmed Patel. He is frequently going to Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi to discuss various political issues. Unlike Ghulam Nabi or Bhupindra Yadav, who wanted internal democracy in the party, Kamal Nath is unwavering when it comes to support the Gandhi-Nehru family.