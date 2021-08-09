The squad of Mahesh and Trivikram film Announced

Superstar Mahesh Babu and Trivikram are working for the third time after Athadu and Khaleja. Marking the birthday of Mahesh Babu, a special video is released and the squad of the film is announced. Pooja Hegde will romance Mahesh Babu in this entertainer and Trivikram is done with the script. Thaman composes the music and top technicians like Madhiee, AS Prakash, Navin Nooli will work for this 28th film of Mahesh Babu.

The shoot of this untitled film will commence shoot post Dasara once Mahesh Babu is done with the shoot of Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The film will be produced by S Radha Krishna on Haarika and Hassine Creations. The film is announced for summer 2022 release. The new and stylish look of Mahesh Babu is currently designed.