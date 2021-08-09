Anjali in a Malayalam Remake?

Tollywood’s top production house Geetha Arts acquired the Telugu remake rights of the Malayalam blockbuster film Nayattu. The film is now remade in Telugu, Tamil and Kannada languages separately. Telugu actress Anjali has been roped in for a crucial role in the film and the actress gave her nod. Rao Ramesh will have one more prominent role. Satyadev is considered for the male lead in this remake but the talks are yet to be initiated. The makers are also considering the other available options.

The makers are also considering many options for the director who can handle this remake. The film will be completed in a single schedule in a month and will release soon. Gautam Menon is directing the Tamil version of the film and Geetha Arts is in touch with Menon to direct the Telugu version too. Names like Sudheer Varma are also considered. An official announcement about the film will be made once the director and the lead actors are finalized. The film will be made on GA2 Pictures banner.