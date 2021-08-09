KCR releases Rs 500cr Dalit Bandhu to Huzurabad

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday (today) issued orders releasing Rs 500 crore to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme in Huzurabad.

Huzurabad is going for bypoll soon and the Election Commission is expected to issue bypoll notification soon.

The TRS is waging a ‘do-or-die battle’ against Etela Rajender, who quit TRS and joined BJP after KCR sacked him from his cabinet in May this year.

KCR wants to win this bypoll at any cost to gain upper hand on Etela Rajender and silence dissidents in his party.

Against this backdrop, KCR announced to implement Dalit Bandhu scheme to extend Rs 10 lakh to each Dalit family and the scheme will be launched in Huzurabad on August 16.

Dalits are a majority in Huzurabad constituency with over 40,000 voters.

KCR announced to launch Dalit Bandhu in Huzurabad as a pilot programme and extend it to entire state later.

However, the CM launched Dalit Bandhu all of a sudden on August 4 in his adopted village Vasalamarri in Bhongir district by releasing Rs 10 lakh each to 76 Dalit families at a cost of Rs 7.60 crore.