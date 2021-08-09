AP High Court raps 4 IAS officers, YSRCP Govt

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday (today) took YSRCP government as well as four senior IAS officers to task in a contempt case.

Four IAS officers, namely panchayat raj principal secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, panchayat raj commissioner Girija Shankar, MAUD principal secretary Y Srilaxmi and IAS officer Vijay Kumar attended the court hearing in a contempt case.

The AP High Court expressed anger at YSRCP government and four IAS officers for constructing Grama/ Ward Secretariat buildings, Rythu Bhaorsa Centres, Panchayat office buildings in government school premises located in villages, towns and cities in Andhra Pradesh in violation of AP High Court orders.

It may be recalled that AP High Court ordered not to construct these buildings in government school premises six months ago. But the YSRCP government continues to construct these buildings. With this few individuals filed a contempt case against AP government.

The AP High Court took serious view of the issue and asked IAS officers how can the government pollute academic atmosphere in government schools by constructing such buildings.

The court said only students from poorer sections study in government schools and their studies will be disturbed if such offices exist in school premises.

The court said such offices will create political environment in goverment school premises which is not good for academic activities of children.

The court also questioned whether any of these four IAS officers studied in government schools saying that had they studied in government schools they would have known the difficulties being faced by students from poorer sections in these schools.

The court adjourned the case to August 31 for further hearing.