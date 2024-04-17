Kanakamedala’s plea to CEC to immediately transfer CS, DGP

Spread the love

Senior TDP leader and former member of Parliament (MP), Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, on Tuesday made an appeal to transfer Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, KS Jawahar Reddy, Incharge Director General of Police (DGP), KV Rajendranath Reddy, DGP (Intelligence), PSR Anjaneyulu along with other senior bureaucrats as either they are juniors holding high positions or following the dictates of Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy.

In a letter submitted to the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in New Delhi, Kanakamedsla explained the reasons in detail as to why they should immediately be shifted from the posts that they are holding now. With regard to the Chief Secretary, the TDP leader informed the CEC that his very appointment to the top post in the administration is done purely on communal and regional considerations overlooking six seniors to him. Jawahar Reddy has been rigidly following the dictates of Jagan, particularly in appointing the Collectors to various districts, Superintendents of Police (SPs) and the Returning Officers, Kanakamedala said in the letter.

Also, the Chief Secretary has been aggressively helpful in the enrolment of bogus voters while deleting the genuine voters from the list during the special summary revision of the electoral rolls, Kanakamedala said. This is merely to help the ruling dispensation to serve its political interests during the crucial election time, he said.

With regard to Rajendranath Reddy, has been appointed as the Incharge DGP in February 2022 overlooking the seniority of 13 IPS officers who are holding the position of the DGP, Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar said. As a quid pro quo, Rajendranath Reddy, who hails from Kadapa, the native district of the Chief Minister, has been exhibiting his utmost loyalty to Jagan and the ruling party for the past two years, he added.

The law and order situation in the State has become a casualty in his acts of omissions and commissions and hundreds of false cases have been foisted against the leaders of rival parties and social activists for questioning the wrongdoings of the Government. Several TDP functionaries have been harassed and even killed during this period, Kanakamedala said.

This apart, the SPs and the Sub-Divisional Police Officers (DSPOs) who belong to a particular community amenable to the ruling party and are corrupt have been posted to critical districts and Assembly segments where the Opposition candidates are strong, the former MP told the CEC in the letter. This resulted in the entire police setup becoming inefficient and negligent under his supervision, he said and mentioned the failure of security during the latest visit of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, to the State to address a public meeting near Chilakaluripet.

PSR Anjaneyulu has been favoured by this Government promoting him to the rank of the DGP in 2022 along with several seniors to him, the former MP said. As a quid pro quo, PSR Anjaneyulu has become a pawn in the hands of the ruling party to do all intrigues against the Opposition parties, he said.

Anjaneyulu is squarely responsible for the failure of intelligence when TDP supremo, Nara Chandrababu naidu, was attacked at Angallur and at Punganur in Chittoor district, Kanakamedala said. This senior police officer colluded with the State police and allowed huge gatherings around a private hospital in Kurnool just to prevent the arrest of YSRCP leader and MP, Avinash Reddy, he said, adding that he has posted officers again belonging to a particular community in the Intelligence wing.

The former MP also mentioned several other issues in the letter and said that he has been targeting Opposition parties leaders, including Chandrababu, the TDP national general secretary, Nara Lokesh and others. There are also reports that this IPS officer is involved in tapping the phones of leaders of the Opposition parties only to help the ruling dispensation, Kanakamedala said.

Another senior IPS officer, Dr K Raghurami Reddy, who is again a DGP rank officer, has been given the position of the DGP (Vigilance and Enforcement) overlooking the seniority of 22 DGP and Additional DGP officers only with an ulterior motive. This officer is a known loyalist of Jagan who has cut short his Central deputation only to come back to State, he said.

The Opposition parties have become victims in his hands and this IPS officer started harassing the candidates of Opposition parties who are in the race for both the Lok Sabha and the Assembly, Kanakamedala said. The classic example is that Dr Raghurami Reddy has ordered for a ride on the campus of the Narayana Group of Institutions on the pretext of searching for spurious drugs and the former minister, Narayana, who is in the race from Nellore, has been arrested, he said. Kanakamedala also mentioned several other such incidents in his letter.

Yet another IPS officer, Y Rishanth Reddy, who is now SP of Counter Intelligence has also been posted as incharge IG/DIG of Special Task Force of red sanders based in Tirupati, the former MP informed the CEC in the letter. The post of Chief of STF is of the rank of the DIG or the IG and officers having a minimum experience of 14 years should be given this posting, he said. This apart, Rishanth Reddy was mired in several controversies when he was the SP, Chittoor and is a hardcore supporter of the ruling YSRCP, he said.

Rishanth Reddy has been given this posting only to deliberately put blocks to the Opposition parties by checking their vehicles in the guise of checking red sanders smuggling, Kanakamedala said and felt that his continuation in the post will lead to a precarious situation for the NDA candidates. He demanded that Mr Rishanth Reddy be shifted immediately from the post.

AV Dharma Reddy, who is an IDES service officer has been posted as the Executive Officer of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and has been continuing in the post for the past nine years, Kanakamedala pointed out. Mentioning how Dharma Reddy has been misusing his power as TTD Executive Officer, Kanakamedala pointed out that the funds of the temple amounting thousands of crores are being released for the civic works and in turn he is getting kickbacks.

Kanakamedara said that in view of the above facts these officers should be transferred from their

present postings. He also made an appeal to the CEC to appoint police observers for every Lok Sabha constituency in the State, order for comprehensive videography in all polling booths, order for posting of woman officers in all polling booths for verification of voter IDs and order for illegal and unauthorised liquor dumps besides illegal money stashed in the State for preventing their misuse during polls.