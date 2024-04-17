x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Pushpa: The Rule Hindi Deal is a Record

Published on April 17, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
KA made with lot of hard work to give best theatrical experience: Kiran Abbavaram
image
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada
image
Megastar Felicitated with ANR Award
image
Record Budget for Vijay Deverakonda’s Next
image
Three interesting titles for Venky and Anil Ravipudi Film

Pushpa: The Rule Hindi Deal is a Record

Spread the love

Pushpa: The Rule is the hottest film in trade and the film is slated for August 15th release this year. The makers are closing all the deals and the pre-release business for the film is a new record. Bollywood top distributor Anil Thadani inked a deal with the makers of Pushpa: The Rule and AA Films will release the film across the North Indian belt. The deal was closed for Rs 200 crores and the entire amount is refundable. This is the biggest ever advance paid for any South Indian film in the North Indian belt.

The shooting formalities of Pushpa: The Rule will be completed in June. The asking price for the theatrical deals for the Telugu states too is quite high. Allu Arjun and his team is in plans to promote the film aggressively across the nation. Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and the first single from the film will be out next month. Rashmika is the leading lady in Pushpa: The Rule.

Next Mr Bachchan team working on Jet Speed Previous Kanakamedala’s plea to CEC to immediately transfer CS, DGP
else

TRENDING

image
KA made with lot of hard work to give best theatrical experience: Kiran Abbavaram
image
Megastar Felicitated with ANR Award
image
Record Budget for Vijay Deverakonda’s Next

Latest

image
KA made with lot of hard work to give best theatrical experience: Kiran Abbavaram
image
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada
image
Megastar Felicitated with ANR Award
image
Record Budget for Vijay Deverakonda’s Next
image
Three interesting titles for Venky and Anil Ravipudi Film

Most Read

image
ACB Raids APMDC Office in Vijayawada
image
KTR’s Brother-in-Law Raj Pakala Gets Police Notice
image
Balineni pained over YSR family feud

Related Articles

Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip