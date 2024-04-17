Pushpa: The Rule Hindi Deal is a Record

Spread the love

Pushpa: The Rule is the hottest film in trade and the film is slated for August 15th release this year. The makers are closing all the deals and the pre-release business for the film is a new record. Bollywood top distributor Anil Thadani inked a deal with the makers of Pushpa: The Rule and AA Films will release the film across the North Indian belt. The deal was closed for Rs 200 crores and the entire amount is refundable. This is the biggest ever advance paid for any South Indian film in the North Indian belt.

The shooting formalities of Pushpa: The Rule will be completed in June. The asking price for the theatrical deals for the Telugu states too is quite high. Allu Arjun and his team is in plans to promote the film aggressively across the nation. Pushpa: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. Devi Sri Prasad scored the music and the first single from the film will be out next month. Rashmika is the leading lady in Pushpa: The Rule.