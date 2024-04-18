Mr Bachchan team working on Jet Speed

Spread the love

Ravi Teja and Harish Shankar are teaming up after a long gap with Mr Bachchan. The film’s shoot started recently and almost 70 percent of the shoot of the film is completed. A lengthy schedule took place in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu and the recent schedule took place in and around Lucknow for a month. The team wrapped up a 30-day schedule yesterday and the shoot of the film is being completed at jet speed. The team is eyeing a July release for the film. The pending portions of the shoot of Mr Bachchan will be completed in Hyderabad.

Mr Bachchan is the remake of Bollywood film Raid. Ravi Teja sports a new look and Bhagyashri Borse is making her debut as the leading lady. Jagapathi Babu is the lead antagonist and People Media Factory are the producers. Mr Bachchan is carrying good expectations and Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer. Ravi Teja will soon work with a debutant Bhanu and Sithara Entertainments are the producers. The shoot of the film will commence very soon. Harish Shankar will resume the shoot of Ustad Bhagat Singh after elections with Pawan Kalyan.