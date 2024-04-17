Devara Deal: Naga Vamsi responds to Fake Posts

Spread the love

There is huge demand for the Telugu theatrical rights of NTR’s upcoming pan-Indian actioner Devara. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is announced for release on October 10th. Several top Tollywood producers and distributors are in the race to acquire the Telugu theatrical rights for fancy prices. Before the deal got closed, social media was full of fake posters. The posts and posters said that Sithara Naga Vamsi has acquired the Telugu theatrical rights of the film.

Naga Vamsi took his official page to respond, calling them fake. He said “There is no truth in the “images” and “updates” being circulated on social media. Any official update about our Production or Distribution will be announced through us and US, ONLY. Kindly refrain from believing in rumours from any other sources”. Devara is jointly produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts. Janhvi Kapoor is the leading lady in this periodic actioner. Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Devara.