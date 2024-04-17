Nara Rohit’s Sundarakanda

Spread the love

Young actor Nara Rohit who has been away from films from a long time is making his comeback with Prathindhi 2. The film is announced for summer release this year. Nara Rohit has announced one more project and it is titled Sundarakanda. Touted to be a love story. the concept video of Sundarakanda is quite interesting. Sundarakanda happens to be the title of Venkatesh’s super hit film Sundarakanda. Virti Vaghani is the leading lady and Leon James is scoring the music for this youthful entertainer. The makers announced that Sundarakanda will hit the screens on September 6th release. Nara Rohit lost enough weight for Prathinidhi 2 and Sundarakanda.