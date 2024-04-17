90s Team ready with their Next

Spread the love

Aditya Hasan created a sensation with his debut project 90s, a web series produced by ETV. It is a perfect blend of emotions and entertainment. Aditya Hasan has completed his first feature film and the team of 90s backed the film and it is announced officially today. The film is titled Teacher and Colours Swathi played the title role in this interesting film. Naveen Medaram produced Teacher and the film is between a teacher and four students. The shooting portions of Teacher are completed recently and the makers will announce the release date of Teacher very soon.