Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Home > Movie News

90s Team ready with their Next

Published on April 17, 2024 by

Venu Swamy receives a shock from a Hyderabad Court
Exclusive: Vijay Deverakonda to team up with Tharun Bhascker
Balineni pained over YSR family feud
Ajay Bhupathi’s Karna: An Emotional tale of Friendship
Dulquer Salmaan: Lucky Baskhar is a very special film

Aditya Hasan created a sensation with his debut project 90s, a web series produced by ETV. It is a perfect blend of emotions and entertainment. Aditya Hasan has completed his first feature film and the team of 90s backed the film and it is announced officially today. The film is titled Teacher and Colours Swathi played the title role in this interesting film. Naveen Medaram produced Teacher and the film is between a teacher and four students. The shooting portions of Teacher are completed recently and the makers will announce the release date of Teacher very soon.

