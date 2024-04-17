Naga Chaitanya and Nithiin to lock horns for Christmas

Spread the love

Akkineni actor Naga Chaitanya is all focused on Thandel and he is keen to bounce back after a series of debacles. The team is currently in shooting mode and the makers wanted to release the film for Dasara. But with a list of biggies in the race, Thandel is now pushed to Christmas release this year. Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti is slated for December 20th, 2024 release. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady in this crazy project and GA2 Pictures are the producers. Thandel is the costliest film made in Naga Chaitanya’s career.

Young actor Nithiin too badly needs a hit and he is teaming up with Bheesmha directed Venky Kudumula. The film is now announced for December 20th, 2024 release. On the eve of Sri Ramanavami, the makers released a poster with the release date. Rashi Khanna is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this stylish action entertainer. Naga Chaitanya and Nithiin will head for a clash this year for Christmas. Both these actors will have to bounce back with their respective films.