Kiran Abbavaram Interview For KA Movie Promotions
Meenakshi Chaudhary for Lucky Baskhar Movie Promotions
Elakshi Gupta’s Radiance
Huma Qureshi’s Blue Glow
Nora Fatehi’s Dance Practice
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Movie News

Naga Chaitanya and Nithiin to lock horns for Christmas

Published on April 17, 2024 by

Naga Chaitanya and Nithiin to lock horns for Christmas

Akkineni actor Naga Chaitanya is all focused on Thandel and he is keen to bounce back after a series of debacles. The team is currently in shooting mode and the makers wanted to release the film for Dasara. But with a list of biggies in the race, Thandel is now pushed to Christmas release this year. Thandel directed by Chandoo Mondeti is slated for December 20th, 2024 release. Sai Pallavi is the leading lady in this crazy project and GA2 Pictures are the producers. Thandel is the costliest film made in Naga Chaitanya’s career.

Young actor Nithiin too badly needs a hit and he is teaming up with Bheesmha directed Venky Kudumula. The film is now announced for December 20th, 2024 release. On the eve of Sri Ramanavami, the makers released a poster with the release date. Rashi Khanna is the leading lady and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this stylish action entertainer. Naga Chaitanya and Nithiin will head for a clash this year for Christmas. Both these actors will have to bounce back with their respective films.

