Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Home > Movie News

Bollywood in shock with the Theatrical Revenues

Published on April 17, 2024 by ratnasri

Eid holiday season is one of the biggest one for Hindi films. Salman Khan scored several blockbusters from the past few years. This year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan were released to take advantage of the season. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and the film is made on a staggering budget. Maidaan is a sports drama featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was rejected badly by the audience and the film witnessed poor footfalls from day one. The makers are staring at huge losses for the film.

Maidaan received exceptional reviews from the audience but the film failed to improve during the weekend. Though the Saturday numbers are good, the film dropped big on Monday. Everyone who watched the film lauded Maidaan but the film is having a poor run at the box-office. The numbers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are shocking Bollywood. On the other hand, several South films are doing exceptionally well. Malayalam cinema delivered some of the biggest ever blockbusters this year. Tillu Square from Telugu cinema is a massive blockbuster. Bollywood analysts are left puzzled with the poor show of Hindi films during the Eid season.

