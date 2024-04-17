Bollywood in shock with the Theatrical Revenues

Spread the love

Eid holiday season is one of the biggest one for Hindi films. Salman Khan scored several blockbusters from the past few years. This year, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan were released to take advantage of the season. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan had Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles and the film is made on a staggering budget. Maidaan is a sports drama featuring Ajay Devgn in the lead role. Bade Miyan Chote Miyan was rejected badly by the audience and the film witnessed poor footfalls from day one. The makers are staring at huge losses for the film.

Maidaan received exceptional reviews from the audience but the film failed to improve during the weekend. Though the Saturday numbers are good, the film dropped big on Monday. Everyone who watched the film lauded Maidaan but the film is having a poor run at the box-office. The numbers of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan are shocking Bollywood. On the other hand, several South films are doing exceptionally well. Malayalam cinema delivered some of the biggest ever blockbusters this year. Tillu Square from Telugu cinema is a massive blockbuster. Bollywood analysts are left puzzled with the poor show of Hindi films during the Eid season.