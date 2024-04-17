Sandeep Reddy Vanga For Pottel

Spread the love

Sahit Mothkhuri of Bandham Regad and Savaari fame is coming up with his third directorial venture Pottel which is gearing up for its theatrical release. Starring Yuva Chandraa Krishna and Ananya Nagalla, the team is promoting the movie aggressively.

After songs became super hits, the makers are set to launch the film’s teaser tomorrow. Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga who delivered hat-trick blockbusters will attend the teaser launch event as a chief guest. He will also reveal the teaser.

Produced by NISA Entertainments and Pragnya Sannidhi Creations, Pottel is a rustic backdrop film. It is going to show the traditions and cultures in the rural areas. The movie has music by Shekar Chandra.