Sree Vishnu next SV17 announcement looks Intriguing

Spread the love

Sree Vishnu is enjoying a successful phase in his career with consecutive hits. Now, the has announced a forthcoming investigative thriller. The film tentatively titled SV17 announcement glimpse is unveiled and it looks striking.

In the glimpse, Sree Vishnu is seen investigating something. Interestingly, the film’s main crew has been revealed alongside elements like headphones for music, a camera for visuals, and tearing paper for editing. The filmmakers announced each technician’s name corresponding to these clues. This investigative thriller completed 60% of shoot.

The film, directed by Hussain Sha Kiran and bankrolled by Sandeep Gunnam and Vinay Chilakapati of Lightbox Media and Picture Perfect Entertainment. The cinematography is handled by Vidhya Sagar, Kaala Bhairava is composing the music, Sreekar Prasad is in charge of editing, and Manisha A. Dutt oversees production design.

Gorgeous Reba Monica John is playing female lead opposite Sree Vishnu once again. Sree Vishnu, who is doing different genre movies, is making sure every film has adequate entertainment. Coming to this film, it will in Sree Vishnu style with a intriguing theme.