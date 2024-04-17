Rashi Khanna replaces Sree Leela?

Spread the love

Young actor Nithiin and successful director Venky Kudumula are teaming up for the second time for Robinhood and the film is an actioner. Rashmika Mandanna was the leading lady and the actress walked out of the project last year. Sree Leela was approached and the actress signed the film. But the latest development says that Sree Leela too walked out of the project due to undisclosed reasons. The team is in talks with Rashi Khanna for the role and the things will be finalized very soon. An official announcement will be made before the next schedule starts.

Robinhood is a stylish actioner and is made on a big-budget. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers of this biggie. The next schedule of the film starts next month. Nithiin is also shooting for Thammudu directed by Sriram Venu. The film is an emotional action drama produced by Dil Raju. Nithiin is in plans to release Thammudu and Robinhood this year.