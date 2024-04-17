x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Urfi Javed Festive Vibes
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Alaya F In Diwali Vibes
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Mahima Makwana in lay style
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Record Hindi deal for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Published on April 17, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

Record Hindi deal for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

Prabhas is currently the biggest pan-Indian actor of the nation. Despite delivering several flops, the actor has a solid theatrical and non-theatrical market in all the languages. His next release is Kalki 2898 AD and it is directed by national-award-winning director Nag Ashwin. The filming reached final stages and the discussions about the release date are going on. Anil Thadani’s AA Films will release the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD and he acquired the Hindi theatrical rights for a price of Rs 75 crores. This is a record deal for a South film.

Anil Thadani will make sure that Kalki 2898 AD will get a wide and record release. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will be seen in other important roles and Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani are the heroines. These are an added advantage for Kalki 2898 AD. The film is expected to release in July this year. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this sci-fi thriller and Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music and background score. Prabhas will complete the pending shoot of Kalki 2898 AD after he returns from Europe.

Next Rashi Khanna replaces Sree Leela? Previous Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam 2nd Song: Allu Arjun Reference Intrigues
else

TRENDING

image
Priyadarshi – Roopa Koduvayur’s ‘Sarangapani Jathakam’ first single ‘Sarango Saranga’!
image
KA will not include unnecessary commercial aspects: Kiran Abbavaram
image
NBK’s Long Dream turning True

Latest

image
Lucky Baskhar Pre release Event
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements
image
YS Sharmila Confronts Vijayasai Reddy Over YSR Death Investigation

Most Read

image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team
image
Tamil Actor Vijay’s TVK Party Conference: Major Announcements

Related Articles

Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes Urfi Javed Festive Vibes Insomnia : Some Tips That Might Help To Get Proper Sleep Alaya F In Diwali Vibes Monami Ghosh in Traditional Tant Saree Anushka Ranjan in Diwali Vibes Mahima Makwana in lay style Nitanshi Goel’s Latest Photoshoot