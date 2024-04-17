Record Hindi deal for Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD

Spread the love

Prabhas is currently the biggest pan-Indian actor of the nation. Despite delivering several flops, the actor has a solid theatrical and non-theatrical market in all the languages. His next release is Kalki 2898 AD and it is directed by national-award-winning director Nag Ashwin. The filming reached final stages and the discussions about the release date are going on. Anil Thadani’s AA Films will release the Hindi version of Kalki 2898 AD and he acquired the Hindi theatrical rights for a price of Rs 75 crores. This is a record deal for a South film.

Anil Thadani will make sure that Kalki 2898 AD will get a wide and record release. Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan will be seen in other important roles and Bollywood beauties Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani are the heroines. These are an added advantage for Kalki 2898 AD. The film is expected to release in July this year. Vyjayanthi Movies is producing this sci-fi thriller and Santosh Narayanan is scoring the music and background score. Prabhas will complete the pending shoot of Kalki 2898 AD after he returns from Europe.