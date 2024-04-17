x
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam 2nd Song: Allu Arjun Reference Intrigues

Published on April 17, 2024 by ratnasri

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam 2nd Song: Allu Arjun Reference Intrigues

Featuring veteran and extremely talented Rao Ramesh in the lead role, Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is up for release soon and the musical promotions have gotten underway. The second song from the album has been unveiled by the makers today and it is another instant winner.

The first thing that catches the attention with this song is the trendy visuals where we see the young pair, Ankith and Ramya Pasupuleti drawing references to famous films of Allu Arjun like Duvvada Jagannadham and Julayi. The young pair’s love track in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam appears to have implications of Allu Arjun’s famous love tracks in his previous blockbusters.

Apart from the slick visuals, the other intriguing thing here is the vibrant vocals of Sid Sriram who is in his element. His zestful vocals add to the value of Kalyan Nayak’s composition and they all comprehend each other very well to make for a winning song as a whole.

This song has an intriguing set-up pertaining to the references of Allu Arjun’s films and also a vibrantly alluring composition and vocal rendition which work the trick and make it an instant chartbuster.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is directed by Lakshman Karya and it is produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Creations.

