Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam 2nd Song: Allu Arjun Reference Intrigues

Featuring veteran and extremely talented Rao Ramesh in the lead role, Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is up for release soon and the musical promotions have gotten underway. The second song from the album has been unveiled by the makers today and it is another instant winner.

The first thing that catches the attention with this song is the trendy visuals where we see the young pair, Ankith and Ramya Pasupuleti drawing references to famous films of Allu Arjun like Duvvada Jagannadham and Julayi. The young pair’s love track in Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam appears to have implications of Allu Arjun’s famous love tracks in his previous blockbusters.

Apart from the slick visuals, the other intriguing thing here is the vibrant vocals of Sid Sriram who is in his element. His zestful vocals add to the value of Kalyan Nayak’s composition and they all comprehend each other very well to make for a winning song as a whole.

This song has an intriguing set-up pertaining to the references of Allu Arjun’s films and also a vibrantly alluring composition and vocal rendition which work the trick and make it an instant chartbuster.

Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam is directed by Lakshman Karya and it is produced by Bujji Rayudu Pentyala and Mohan Karya under PBR Cinemas and Lokamaatre Creations.