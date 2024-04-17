Prabhas and Nidhhi Agerwal’s Duet

Spread the love

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is on a summer break and he is all set to join the sets of Raja Saab soon. The new schedule of the film commenced recently and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is shooting for the film currently in Hyderabad. The film’s leading lady Nidhhi Agerwal too joined the sets of the film. Prabhas too will return back to the sets of the film very soon. Maruthi and his team will shoot a romantic duet on Prabhas and Nidhhi very soon. As Prabhas is busy with multiple films, he could not allocate bulk dates for Raja Saab.

He is all set to complete the pending shoot of Kalki 2898 AD and he will shift his complete focus towards Raja Saab. People Media Factory is producing this big-budget film and Thaman is on board to score the music. Malavika Mohanan is rumored to play the other heroine in Raja Saab. Prabhas will complete the shoot of Raja Saab and he would head for Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit this year.