x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Prabhas and Nidhhi Agerwal’s Duet

Published on April 17, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK
image
Hyderabad’s restrictions to impact Film Events
image
Vizag to Get Aviation University and Data Center
image
Megastar yet to take a call on his Next
image
Tamil stars should learn from Suriya

Prabhas and Nidhhi Agerwal’s Duet

Spread the love

Pan-Indian star Prabhas is on a summer break and he is all set to join the sets of Raja Saab soon. The new schedule of the film commenced recently and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is shooting for the film currently in Hyderabad. The film’s leading lady Nidhhi Agerwal too joined the sets of the film. Prabhas too will return back to the sets of the film very soon. Maruthi and his team will shoot a romantic duet on Prabhas and Nidhhi very soon. As Prabhas is busy with multiple films, he could not allocate bulk dates for Raja Saab.

He is all set to complete the pending shoot of Kalki 2898 AD and he will shift his complete focus towards Raja Saab. People Media Factory is producing this big-budget film and Thaman is on board to score the music. Malavika Mohanan is rumored to play the other heroine in Raja Saab. Prabhas will complete the shoot of Raja Saab and he would head for Sandeep Reddy’s Spirit this year.

Next Maruthi Nagar Subramanyam 2nd Song: Allu Arjun Reference Intrigues Previous Update on Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu
else

TRENDING

image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK
image
Hyderabad’s restrictions to impact Film Events
image
Megastar yet to take a call on his Next

Latest

image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK
image
Hyderabad’s restrictions to impact Film Events
image
Vizag to Get Aviation University and Data Center
image
Megastar yet to take a call on his Next
image
Tamil stars should learn from Suriya

Most Read

image
Vizag to Get Aviation University and Data Center
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team

Related Articles

Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes