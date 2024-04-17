Update on Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Spread the love

It has been close to five years since the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu commenced but the film is yet to complete the shoot. Pawan Kalyan’s other film commitments and political engagements delayed the film. The makers on the eve of Sri Rama Navami released a new poster of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The team announced that the teaser of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be out soon. Strong speculations are going on that the film’s director Krish walked out of the project and AM Rathnam’s son Jyothi Krishna is on board to complete the pending shoot. Hari Hara Veera Mallu also has enough dose of VFX work.

Massive sets are constructed for the film and the budget went over the board because of the delay. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady and Bobby Deol plays the role of the lead antagonist. Mega Surya Productions are the producers and MM Keeravani is the music composer. Pawan Kalyan is also shooting for OG and Ustad Bhagat Singh. OG is slated for September release.