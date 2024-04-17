x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
Kriti Sanon in purple outfit
How To Get Rid Of Stress
How To Get Rid Of Stress
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Ashu Reddy in work mode
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Soha Ali Khan Glares In White
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection
Anjali in the streets of New York
Anjali in the streets of New York
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Sree Leela in Party Vibe
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Miya Fabulous Look In Grey
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Update on Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Published on April 17, 2024 by ratnasri

TRENDING

image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK
image
Hyderabad’s restrictions to impact Film Events
image
Vizag to Get Aviation University and Data Center
image
Megastar yet to take a call on his Next
image
Tamil stars should learn from Suriya

Update on Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu

Spread the love

It has been close to five years since the shoot of Hari Hara Veera Mallu commenced but the film is yet to complete the shoot. Pawan Kalyan’s other film commitments and political engagements delayed the film. The makers on the eve of Sri Rama Navami released a new poster of Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The team announced that the teaser of Hari Hara Veera Mallu will be out soon. Strong speculations are going on that the film’s director Krish walked out of the project and AM Rathnam’s son Jyothi Krishna is on board to complete the pending shoot. Hari Hara Veera Mallu also has enough dose of VFX work.

Massive sets are constructed for the film and the budget went over the board because of the delay. Nidhhi Agerwal is the leading lady and Bobby Deol plays the role of the lead antagonist. Mega Surya Productions are the producers and MM Keeravani is the music composer. Pawan Kalyan is also shooting for OG and Ustad Bhagat Singh. OG is slated for September release.

Next Prabhas and Nidhhi Agerwal’s Duet Previous Jagan’s Regime is Turning AP into Zero, says YS Sharmila
else

TRENDING

image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK
image
Hyderabad’s restrictions to impact Film Events
image
Megastar yet to take a call on his Next

Latest

image
Always Wanted To Become An IPS Officer: SK
image
Hyderabad’s restrictions to impact Film Events
image
Vizag to Get Aviation University and Data Center
image
Megastar yet to take a call on his Next
image
Tamil stars should learn from Suriya

Most Read

image
Vizag to Get Aviation University and Data Center
image
KTR Denies Drug Party Allegations
image
IAS Officer Amrapali Kata Joins Pawan’s team

Related Articles

Kriti Sanon in purple outfit How To Get Rid Of Stress Ashu Reddy in work mode Soha Ali Khan Glares In White Kiara Advani with Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Collection Anjali in the streets of New York Shriya Saran’s Diwali Vibes Meenakshi Chaudhary Festive Vibes Tara Sutaria Light Up In Red Nayan Sarika For KA Movie Promotions Urvashi Rautela Shines in Black Sai Pallavi at Aamaran Pre release Event Sree Leela in Party Vibe Mrunal Thakur at Bombay Times Fashion Week Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Switzerland Trip Krithi Shetty Diva Look In Black Tejaswi Madivada Hot In Reb Bikini Miya Fabulous Look In Grey Eyes : Tips For Healthy Eyes Kanika Kapoor in Festive Vibes