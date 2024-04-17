x
Jagan’s Regime is Turning AP into Zero, says YS Sharmila

Published on April 17, 2024

Jagan’s Regime is Turning AP into Zero, says YS Sharmila

Spread the love

President of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee, YS Sharmila, launched scathing criticism against the incumbent Chief Minister, Jaganmohan Reddy, accusing him of orchestrating the state’s descent into zero development. During her campaign, Sharmila urged voters to prioritize the Congress party in the upcoming elections, regardless of inducements offered by other political entities.

Unfulfilled Promises and Betrayal:

Sharmila lambasted Jaganmohan Reddy for his failure to fulfill numerous promises made during his tenure as the opposition leader. Despite garnering substantial parliamentary representation, the state government’s inability to secure special status has led to a stagnation of industrial growth and widespread unemployment. She accused Jagan of duping job-seeking individuals with empty pledges, highlighting his delayed and insufficient action in addressing the employment crisis. Whenever Sharmila spoke about unemployment in her rallies, she is getting more support from the youngsters.

Sharmila decried the dismal state of agriculture under Jagan’s governance, lamenting the absence of debt-free farmers and the inadequate support provided to agricultural sectors. She highlighted the sharp decline in the availability of essential commodities through ration shops, attributing it to the administration’s flawed policies. Moreover, she criticized the government’s economic measures, alleging a pattern of price hikes and insufficient welfare provisions.

Bold Comments on Jagan’s Secret alliance with some BJP leaders:

Furthermore, Sharmila condemned Jagan’s clandestine alliance with the BJP, contrasting it with Chandrababu Naidu’s transparent approach. She emphasized that sustainable state development can only be achieved under Congress’s leadership, pledging to grant special status for a decade upon assuming power. Additionally, she promised substantial financial assistance to impoverished women and the creation of durable housing units.

In contrast, Sharmila projected the Congress party as the harbinger of positive change, advocating for the victory of its candidates. She underscored the party’s commitment to inclusive development and pro-people policies, promising a comprehensive overhaul of the state’s socioeconomic landscape.

As YS Sharmila’s campaign gains momentum, her critique of Jaganmohan Reddy’s governance offers a stark portrayal of the challenges faced by Andhra Pradesh under his leadership. By highlighting unfulfilled promises, economic strain, and agricultural neglect, Sharmila presents the Congress party as a viable alternative dedicated to restoring the state’s prosperity and welfare. Even though there is no possibility of the Congress party coming into power in the state of AP, Sharmila’s efforts may improve the vote percentage for the party this time.

